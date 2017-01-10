Preview: Providence at DePaul

Providence hopes to have point guard Kyron Cartwright in the lineup when it visits DePaul on Tuesday in a Big East clash. Cartwright, who entered the week ranked second in the Big East and sixth nationally in assists (6.8), left Saturday's 78-64 loss to then-No. 10 Creighton with a knee issue and had yet to return to practice as late as Sunday.

Fellow starter Jalen Lindsey, who scored 11 points in the setback, is also hampered by a thumb injury and will be a game-time decision. The injuries come at a bad time for a Providence team that has dropped four of its last five, each defeat coming by at least 12 points. The Blue Demons are one of just two teams below the Friars in the Big East standings and they've dropped five in a row overall after an 87-56 loss at Seton Hall on Sunday. DePaul is averaging 64.7 points in conference play, just a shade better than last-place Providence (64.2).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (11-6, 1-3 Big East): Regardless of who is able to play in this one, the Friars need leading scorer Rodney Bullock to provide the consistent production he gave during their 10-2 start. After scoring at least 16 points in his first 10 contests, the junior forward has been held to single digits in four of the last seven, including a six-point effort on 3-of-13 shooting against Creighton. Bullock, who averages 17.2 points, is 0-for-4 from 3-point range in each of his last two games and 4-for-31 during the seven-game slump.

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-9, 0-3): Leading scorer Eli Cain (17.4) was held to nine points at Seton Hall while senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. broke out for 22 to push his scoring average to 15.1. No other Blue Demon is averaging in double figures but junior forward Tre'Darius McCallum (9.8) has reached 10 in six of his last seven games and leads the team in rebounding (7.3). DePaul pulled into Monday ranked 299th in the country in 3-point percentage (31.3) after going 4-for-14 the last time out.

TIP-INS

1. Garrett Jr. leads the Big East and is 10th nationally in foul shooting at 92.2 percent.

2. Cartwright had 16 points and eight assists to help Providence to an 87-66 win in the previous meeting as the teams split the 2015-16 season series.

3. Friars F Emmitt Holt has 17 points in each of his last two games and is the only player on his team shooting better than 50 percent from the floor (52.3).

PREDICTION: Providence 66, DePaul 63