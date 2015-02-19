(Updated: CORRECTS to 52-32 in graph 4)

Providence 84, DePaul 57: LaDontae Henton tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Friars coasted past the Blue Demons in Big East action.

Kris Dunn finished with 21 points and four steals for Providence (19-8, 9-5), which moved back into a tie for third place in the conference. Ben Bentil added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars, who shot 52.8 percent from the floor and made 27-of-33 free throws.

Billy Garrett Jr. led DePaul (12-15, 6-8) with 11 points, while Jamee Crockett contributed 10. R.J. Curington also had 10 points in a reserve role for the Blue Demons, who have lost three straight and six of their last seven.

Dunn had a three-point play and another basket to cap an 11-0 run that gave Providence an early 22-10 lead, and Henton had a pair of free throws late in the first half to push the margin to 19 points. Forrest Robinson and Crockett hit 3-pointers to help DePaul get within 41-26 at halftime, but Dunn’s three-point play followed by Kyron Cartwright’s layup made it 52-32 with 14 minutes left.

Cartwright hit a jumper at the midway point of the half for a 58-37 advantage as the Friars never let up. Henton’s basket with just over six minutes to go pushed the lead to 26 points and it reached as high as 31, allowing Providence to rest its starters down the stretch while matching its most lopsided win of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Friars missed their first eight 3-point tries before G Casey Woodring made one with just over a minute left. ... Garrett made 9-of-10 free throws while his teammates were 7-of-15. ... Providence has won four straight meetings.