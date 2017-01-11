Garrett caps late rally as DePaul jolts Providence

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr.'s acrobatic drive for a layup and free throw with 4.7 seconds left lifted DePaul to a 64-63 victory over Providence on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Garrett's 3-point play gave the Blue Demons their first lead in the game's final 33 minutes. DePaul trailed by nine points with 1:57 to go, but used a full-court press to force crucial turnovers - including one with 11 seconds left that set up Garrett's heroics.

Providence sliced through the Blue Demons' press in the final seconds to earn an open shot to win, but junior guard Kyron Cartwright's driving layup hung on the right side of the rim and fell off as the buzzer sounded.

DePaul (8-9, 1-3), which brought a five-game losing streak to a close, appeared ready to fall again as neither Garrett nor sophomore guard Eli Cain could find the range until the end. Cain, the Blue Demons' top scorer at 17.4 points per game, continued his recent struggles. After providing DePaul's first points of the night, he didn't score again until canning a jumper with 6:56 to play and finished 3 of 12 from the field for 10 points.

Garrett, meanwhile, didn't make his first basket until drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:29 left to chop Providence's lead to 55-47. Garrett scored 10 of his team-high 14 points down the stretch. Freshman guard Brandon Cyrus added 10 points.

Junior forward Rodney Bullock delivered a game-high 18 points to pace Providence (11-7, 1-4), which didn't make any field goals in the final 4:49 while DePaul cashed its last four shots. Junior forward Emmitt Holt added 13 points and eight rebounds while sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson contributed 12 points as the Friars failed to hold on to their first win on an opponent's home court this season.

Providence, playing without No. 3 scorer Jalen Lindsey due to a thumb injury, needed a little time to flex its muscles. DePaul took its last lead, 10-9, until the waning seconds on a pair of free throws by freshman guard Devin Gage at the 13:08 mark of the first half. Freshman guard Maliek White buried a 3-pointer on Providence's next possession.

The Blue Demons clung close for most of the half, but the Friars went on an 11-5 spree to take a 35-26 lead into halftime.