Preview: Providence at Georgetown

Two teams starting to head in opposite directions meet in a critical Big East contest when Providence visits rejuvenated Georgetown on Monday night. Senior guard Markel Starks has led the way as Georgetown rebounded from a five-game losing streak to win its last three contests, beginning with a surprising triumph over No. 8 Michigan State. The Friars, who ended an eight-game drought against Georgetown with a 70-52 victory on Jan. 8, have dropped three of their last four.

Starks has averaged 21.7 points over the previous six games, including 19 to go along with seven assists in the 71-63 win over Butler on Saturday. The Hoyas have allowed 39.6 percent shooting this season – tops in the Big East – and Providence has struggled from the field to rank last at 41.5 percent in the league. Providence point guard Bryce Cotton, who is second in the league in scoring (20.8), recorded only nine points in the 59-53 loss at Xavier on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (16-8, 6-5 Big East): Cotton had scored at least 20 points in 12 of his previous 13 games before going 4-of-11 from the field in 40 minutes Saturday. LaDontae Henton (13.8), Tyler Harris (12) and Kadeem Batts (11.9) also average in double figures scoring for the Friars and Josh Fortune registered a team-high 17 points against Xavier. Providence coach Ed Cooley said mistakes cost his team the last two games, but he told reporters, “We’re still in a good place. I like the way my team competes and fights.”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-9, 5-6): Starks and fellow guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera both average 16.9 points and Jabril Trawick is third among active players at 7.4. Smith-Rivera must get back on track from behind the 3-point arc, where he is 0-of-16 the last four games, while Trawick has raised his game, scoring 10.3 per game over the last three. The Hoyas are allowing 60.7 points during their win streak and will try to wear down the Friars, who use only six players for substantial minutes, while improving their work on the boards (ninth in the league).

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown senior F Nate Lubick has hauled in at least nine rebounds in three of the last five games and averages a team-best six.

2. Providence leads the nation in free-throw percentage (78.5), but managed to draw only seven attempts while making five against Xavier.

3. The Hoyas are ninth in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (32.3) and second in defending behind the arc (30.6).

PREDICTION: Providence 64, Georgetown 60