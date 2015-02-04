Preview: Providence at Georgetown

Providence did not get off to a good start on its three-game road trip despite the continued high level of play from point guard Kris Dunn. The Friars will try to even the road trip and earn a regular-season sweep when they visit No. 24 Georgetown on Wednesday. The Hoyas have won five of six since dropping a 60-57 decision in overtime at Providence on Jan. 10 and are coming off a 27-point thrashing of Creighton.

Dunn has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, including a 27-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist performance in a win over DePaul last Thursday. The sophomore was not quite as active on the boards and only managed one assist at St. John’s in a 75-66 loss on Saturday while getting little help from leading scorer LaDontae Henton. Georgetown star D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera will give Dunn and Henton everything they can handle on the perimeter and is coming off a 24-point effort in the win over Creighton.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (16-6, 6-3 Big East): Henton (20.4 points) leads the Big East in scoring but shot 2-of-14 from the field against St. John’s and is 2-of-20 from beyond the arc in the last four contests. The senior forward compensates for some of his shooting struggles with aggressiveness, and he went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line en route to 19 points in the Jan. 10 win over the Hoyas. Dunn leads the conference in assists (7.4) and steals (2.5) and was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (15-6, 7-3): The Hoyas fell to 2-2 in Big East play with the loss to Providence but have since worked their way into second place behind Villanova. Georgetown put together its best defensive performance by holding the Bluejays to 20.8 percent from the field Saturday, the lowest shooting percentage recorded in the Big East this season. The Hoyas held the Friars to 31.6 percent in the first meeting but turned the ball over 15 times and went 11-of-20 from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. Providence C Carson Desrosiers has blocked multiple shots in 15 straight games.

2. Georgetown C Joshua Smith leads the Big East with 65 percent shooting overall.

3. Henton will make his 123rd career start, breaking the Friars’ all-time record.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 65, Providence 62