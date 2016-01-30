Preview: Providence at Georgetown

Providence looks to rebound from another home loss when it begins a road-heavy portion of its schedule Saturday at Georgetown. The 10th-ranked Friars, who play five of their next seven on the road, fell for the third time in four home games with a 75-68 setback against No. 8 Xavier on Tuesday, sinking into a tie for fourth place in the Big East.

Stars Ben Bentil and Kris Dunn combined for 41 points while their sometimes lackluster supporting cast went 8-of-37 from the floor. “You can’t have two guys do the bulk of the scoring and everybody else on the roster get under two field goals,” coach Ed Cooley said. “You need other guys to step up and make offensive plays. Two of our starters were 3-for-20. It’s hard to win games like that.” The Hoyas were headed toward a home loss of their own on the very same night before rallying to top Creighton 74-73. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera capped a 19-point effort with the key free throws in the closing seconds as Georgetown moved into a tie with Xavier for second place in the league.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-4, 5-3 Big East): One of the players Cooley needs to step up is forward Rodney Bullock, who had three points on 1-of-9 shooting against Xavier. The sophomore is averaging 12.4 points for the season but is at just 7.7 points in his last six games while shooting a woeful 32.1 percent. Bullock is 1-of-13 from beyond the arc during that span while 6-8 freshman guard Ryan Fazekas - the team’s top perimeter threat early in the season - is 2-of-17 during the same stretch for the league’s worst 3-point shooting team (30.2 percent).

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-8, 6-2): Smith-Rivera (1,729 career points) continues to find his name among the all-time greats for the Hoyas and needs just seven points to move into ninth place on the career scoring list. With 53 more points he would seize the sixth spot and, with a productive run deep into March, could even flirt with becoming the fifth player in school history to hit 2,000 points. The senior guard has averaged 19.3 points in the last four meetings with Providence.

TIP-INS

1. Bentil has at least 20 points in four straight games.

2. Providence leads the Big East in turnover margin (plus-3.7), while Georgetown ranks ninth (minus-1.6).

3. Hoyas C Bradley Hayes is averaging 8.5 points but has not hit double digits in 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 74, Providence 69