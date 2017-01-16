Preview: Providence at Georgetown

Georgetown has built some momentum withback-to-back wins following its 0-4 start in Big East Conference play, and willtry to keep it going Monday night in a home game against Providence. The gamewill wrap up a four-game homestand for the Hoyas and also conclude the seasonseries, with the Friars having won the first meeting 76-70 on Jan. 4.

Since losing at Providence and to visiting Butler(85-76) in the ensuing game, Georgetown has beaten St. John’s (83-55) andConnecticut (72-69) to climb back above .500. Saturday’s win over the Huskieswas a non-conference victory with UConn having jumped to the American Athleticin 2013, but it was a needed win all the same with the Hoyas rallying from a14-point second-half deficit. “In a perfect world, we’re not playing anon-conference game,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said in his post-gamenews conference. “That being said, looking down at the other end and seeingConnecticut is a good thing. … If you’re going to have a tough non-conferencegame, that’s what we want.” Providence is looking for a similar bounce-backboost having lost five of its last seven games after starting the season 10-2.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (12-7, 2-4 Big East): The Friarsare coming off a 65-61 home win Saturday over Seton Hall as forward RodneyBullock and guard Kyron Cartwright combined for 42 points. Bullock (17.5 pointsper game), Emmitt Holt (13.2), Jalen Lindsey (10.0) and Cartwright (9.8) arethe leading scorers with Bullock (6.3 boards) and Holt (6.0) the top reboundersand Cartwright ranking second in the conference with his average of 6.9assists. The Friars rank second in the Big East in scoring defense (64.2 pointsallowed per contest) but are the league’s lowest-scoring team (68.9 points) andare second-to-last in average rebound margin (minus-0.9).

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-8, 1-4): Guards LJ Peak andRodney Pryor combined for nearly half (35) of the Hoyas’ 72 points againstUConn and are the team’s only players averaging double figures with Pryor at18.0 points and Peak contributing 16.2. With 5.1 per contest, Pryor is also oneof three Georgetown players averaging more than five rebounds, joining 6-10center Jessie Govan (5.3, 9.6 points) and 7-foot center Bradley Hayes (5.1rebounds, 5.0 points). The Hoyas are allowing 71.2 points per game but lead theconference in field-goal percentage defense with opponents shooting 40.8percent.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown leads the series 44-25 butProvidence has won five straight.

2. In the Jan. 4 meeting in Providence, Lindsey(19 points), Holt (17) Bullock (15) and Cartwright (15) all scored in doublefigures to overcome a game- and career-high 26 points from Hoyas forward MarcusDerrickson.

3. Lindsey hit 4-of-6 3-pointers against the Hoyasand ranks third in the Big East overall with his 45.6 percent accuracy markfrom beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 72, Providence 68