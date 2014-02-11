(Updated: CORRECTS Providence FG% in graph 2)

Georgetown 83, Providence 71: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera recorded 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Hoyas rallied from seven points down in the second half to defeat the visiting Friars.

Markel Starks contributed 14 points and Jabril Trawick added 12 off the bench as Georgetown (15-9, 6-6 Big East) won its fourth straight contest. Mikael Hopkins chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds while Reggie Cameron scored 11 for the Hoyas, who held Providence to 37.5 percent shooting.

Bryce Cotton did not score in the first 13 minutes before leading the way with 31 points for the Friars (16-9, 6-6), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Kadeem Batts registered 14 points and seven rebounds while Tyler Harris scored 13 for Providence.

Smith-Rivera scored nine points to help Georgetown build a 27-15 lead with about seven minutes left in the first half before Cotton took over. The senior guard started the run with nine straight points and ended up with 19 of his team’s final 21 before intermission to give the Friars a 36-32 advantage.

Cotton’s 3-pointer ignited an 11-2 run that gave Providence a seven-point lead before the Hoyas responded with nine straight to take a 56-54 lead with 7:57 left. Georgetown fell behind by a point before scoring 15 of the next 20, including big 3-pointers by Smith-Rivera and Trawick, to gain the cushion it needed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown has won nine of the last 10 meetings, splitting a pair this season. … Providence F LaDontae Henton, second on the team in scoring (13.8), was held to 1-of-5 from the field and a season-low four points. … The Hoyas made 17-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half and 24-of-30 in the game.