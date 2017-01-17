Bullock, Cartwright pace Providence past Georgetown

Junior forward Rodney Bullock had 22 points and junior guard Kyron Cartwright added 16 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists as Providence beat Georgetown 74-56 Monday at the Verizon Center in Washington, sweeping the season series from the struggling Hoyas.

Cartwright had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half alone as the Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East) built up a 15-point halftime bulge.

The Hoyas (10-9, 1-5) were paced by junior guard L.J. Peak, who had 10 of his 13 points in the first half. Georgetown shot just 33 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven outings after two wins in a row.

Peak was named the Big East Player of the Week earlier in the day but he did not have to support to withstand the tandem of Bullock and Cartwright. The Friars had 19 assists and shot 47 percent from the field.

The Friars built the margin to 51-30 early in the second half. After a brief rally by the Hoyas, Providence took the lead at 58-37 with 8:40 left in the game on a 3-pointer by junior guard Jalen Lindsey, who ended up with 14 points. Junior forward Emmitt Holt added 11 points for PC.

The Friars led 64-44 after a basket by Bullock with just five minutes left and cruised to the victory.

Providence led 27-17 late in the first half before the Hoyas went on a 10-1 run to trim the lead to 28-24. But Lindsey made a 3-pointer to build the margin to 31-24.

Later, Cartwright made two free throws to make it 34-24 and Cartwright then made a driving layup to give the Friars a lead of 36-24. Bullock, from Hampton High in Virginia, connected on another basket to make it 38-24 as the Hoyas had several turnovers, including entry passes from its post players, during the surge.

It was the finale of four straight home games for Georgetown, which plays Saturday at No. 22 Xavier. Providence plays Saturday at No. 1 Villanova. The Friars won at home 76-70 over Georgetown on Jan. 4.