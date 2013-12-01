Preview: Providence vs. Kentucky

It has been just under three weeks since Kentucky lost to Michigan State in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. Since that defeat, the Wildcats have reeled off four straight victories, but they will have a chance to make a legitimate statement Sunday when they face a talented Providence team at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “We just want to show how much we’ve gotten better, how we’ve made strides so far,” said Alex Poythress, a sophomore forward for the fourth-ranked Wildcats. “We want to come out and play a great game.”

The Friars defeated Fairfield on Friday and, after the game, Providence coach Ed Cooley went on a rant when asked about facing the Wildcats. “Everybody’s asking me about Kentucky,” he said. “It’s a game. Congratulations, they’re good. They got all these great players. We got some great players, too. I do not want anybody to look at my team as if we’re some stepchild hoping to get lucky. We’re going to go down there and we’re going to be confident and we’re going to be passionate and we’re going to play with a lot of pride. I don’t game a damn about Kentucky.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (7-1): Only a four-point loss to Maryland in the Paradise Jam championship game has kept the Friars from a perfect record to this point. Providence has scored at least 70 points in six of its eight games, thanks in large part to Bryce Cotton (a team-high 18.5 points) and LaDontae Henton (13.6 points on 43.5 percent 3-point shooting). Providence could struggle with Kentucky’s depth, as the Friars typically only use eight players, including Lee Goldsbrough, who only sees 6.3 minutes on average.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-1): Led by star freshman Julius Randle’s 13.1 boards per game, the Wildcats rank third in the nation in rebounding entering Saturday’s action. Randle also leads the team at 19 points per contest, while three other freshmen average in double figures - Aaron Harrison (13.6), James Young (12.3) and Andrew Harrison (10.7). Poythress and Willie Cauley-Stein are the “veterans” for Kentucky, as the sophomores combine for 14.3 points and 16 rebounds per game despite seeing most of their time off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has yet to face a ranked team this season but defeated a pair last season (Cincinnati, Notre Dame).

2. Andrew Harrison is shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range, but Aaron Harrison, Randle and Young are a combined 23-of-88 (26.1 percent).

3. The teams have only met once - in 1976 - when Kentucky defeated Providence in the NIT semifinals..

PREDICTION: Kentucky 80, Providence 78