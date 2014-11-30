Preview: Providence at Kentucky

Top-rankedKentucky has been rolling over opponents this season, but theWildcats start a stretch of facing five ranked opponents over theirnext seven games when No. 25 Providence comes to Lexington on Sunday.Not that John Calipari’s squad has a lot to be worried about, whentheir lone game thus far against a ranked opponent was a 32-pointblowout of Kansas in Indianapolis. In fact, that is the only gamethat the Wildcats will play between now and Dec. 20 that won’t be ontheir home floor, which just adds to the Kentucky advantage.

Whilethe Wildcats were expected to be 6-0, the Friars are a bit of asurprise. Providence has won all of its games, though coach EdCooley’s team has had its share of nailbiters, winning by four overAlbany, one over Notre Dame and six over Yale in its latest outing.This one should be a high-scoring affair, with Kentucky averaging82.5 points while the Friars are putting up 74.2 points a contest.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-0): Being atfull strength heading into Lexington is difficultenough, but being without two of your main guards makes that even tougher. Clearly, Providence is hoping that Kris Dunn and Jalen Lindsey, who missedFriday’s win over Yale and are questionable with ankle injuries, can make it onto the floor against the Wildcats. Ifnot, the Friars will continue to lean on LaDonate Henton, who had 19of his game-high 29 points against the Bulldogs after halftime, prompting Cooley to say: “Igive LaDonate a lot of credit. He was the senior leader out there.”

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-0): While theWildcats are loaded with athleticism, there are also a number ofbasketball skills prevalent throughout the Kentucky roster. Forshooting, coaches and teammates alike point to freshman guard DevinBooker, who enters the Providence game having made 12 of his last 173-point attempts and has scored in double figures four times thisyear. “He’s probably got the best form I’ve ever seen,” freshmanTyler Ulis told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “He has a beautifulshot. A perfect shot.”

TIP-INS

1. Providence is 2-11 all-timeagainst teams ranked No. 1, with both of its victories coming on itshome court.

2. The Wildcats lead the nationin blocks with 60 and have blocked the opposition’s shot on 18.4percent of its attempts.

3. Kentucky leads the all-timeseries between the two schools 2-0, including a win over the Friarsin Brooklyn last season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 83,Providence 67