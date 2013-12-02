FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky 79, Providence 62
December 2, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Kentucky 79, Providence 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED Kentucky’s turnovers to 14 in notebook.)

No. 4 Kentucky 79, Providence 62: Willie Cauley-Stein had 15 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine blocks as the Wildcats defeated the Friars at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James Young (18 points), Aaron Harrison (15 points) and Cauley-Stein combined to shoot 19-of-24 - as many made field goals as Providence had as a team. Kentucky (7-1) won despite freshman sensation Julius Randle failing to record a double-double for the first time in his career, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Cotton scored a game-high 23 points but only shot 7-of-21 for the Friars (7-2), who barely shot over 31 percent as a team - 10-of-19 from 3-point range and only 9-of-42 from inside the arc. Tyler Harris and Josh Fortune contributed 10 points apiece for Providence.

Kentucky had been starting five freshmen - a lineup that had led to some slow starts and, ultimately, some uninspiring victories - but Cauley-Stein started in this one and the sophomore center blocked a shot in the game’s opening minute as the Wildcats enjoyed a fast start for once. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then went ahead 14-5 when Cauley-Stein grabbed an offensive rebound that resulted in Harrison’s 3-pointer.

The Wildcats led 39-35 at halftime and held a 41-38 edge early in the second half when Cauley-Stein had a tip-in, a dunk and two blocks during a 6-0 run that created some breathing room. Dakari Johnson’s free throw put Kentucky ahead 60-50 with 9:12 remaining, and the Wildcats led by double-digits the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence only committed six turnovers, while Kentucky had 14. ... The Wildcats shot 6-of-8 from 3-point range, including a 3-of-4 effort from Young, who finished 5-of-7 overall. ... Randle and Harrison led Kentucky with four assists, while Cotton dished out five assists to pace Providence.

