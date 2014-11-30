Kentucky 58, Providence 38

No. 1 Kentucky 58, No. 25Providence 38: Karl-Anthony Townes and Willie Cauley-Stein eachscored 11 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Wildcatsrouted the visiting Friars.

Five players — Alex Poythress,Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Dakari Johnson and Tyler Ulis —each scored six points for Kentucky (7-0), which recorded 13assists on 24 baskets. The Wildcats had 12 steals, including four byAndrew Harrison, who also dished out four assists.

Tyler Harris and CarsonDesrosiers each had 10 points to lead Providence (6-1), which shot28.2 percent from the field, including 3-of-12 from 3-point range.LaDontae Henton came into the game averaging 24.3 points but was heldto just three on 1-of-8 shooting.

Kentucky scored the first sixpoints of the game, making it look like a possible runaway from theoutset, but Providence went ahead on Harris’ dunk with 13:26 to playand held the lead for the next 10 minutes of the game. Cauley-Stein‘slayup with just over three minutes to go put the Wildcats ahead and started a 7-2 run toend the half, putting Kentucky up by four at the break.

The Wildcats took over 3 1/2 minutes to scoreafter halftime, but they turned a one-point advantage into a 15-pointlead with an 18-4 spurt over an eight-minute span to turn the game into ablowout. The lead reached as much as 20 as Kentucky cruised the restof the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky won theboard battle, 33-29, led by Cauley-Stein and Towns’ six boardsapiece. … The Wildcats struggled from the free-throw line, hitting8-of-17. … Providence tied its season high by committing 18turnovers.