Preview: Providence vs. La Salle

Providence eyes its first 6-0 start since 1990 on Sunday when it faces La Salle in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Friars, who coasted to blowout victories over their previous two games after opening the season with a pair of four-point wins, overcame a 16-point second-half deficit in an opening-round triumph over Vanderbilt. “Our great chemistry shows that there is no limit to what this team can do,” leading scorer Bryce Cotton said.

While Providence needed to stage a late rally in order to advance, the Explorers used their second half to cruise past winless Morgan State in first-round action. La Salle, which rebounded from a loss Tuesday at Penn State, ended the Friars’ 4-0 start in 2010 when the schools last met at the Cancun Challenge and relies heavily on senior guards Tyreek Duren and Tyrone Garland. The winner of this game will meet Maryland or Northern Iowa in Monday’s title game.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (5-0): The Friars’ zone defense limited the Commodores to a 3-pointer and a free throw over the final 10:41 to end the game on a 27-4 run and may employ a similar tactic against an Explorer team that has struggled beyond the arc. Kris Dunn had three of the team’s six steals and Carson Desrosiers altered a number of shots despite being credited with only one block. “(Desrosiers) was so effective on the defensive end and (Dunn) just battled, getting his hands on a lot of passes,” coach Ed Cooley said.

ABOUT LA SALLE (3-2): Duren, who leads the country in minutes played per game (39.2), started his 77th straight game Friday – the second-longest active streak in the nation. La Salle hit a season-high nine 3-pointers against the Bears and has won 15 straight games when making at least that many, but is shooting 31.6 percent beyond the arc. ”I was pleased with a lot of things (against Morgan State), but our zone offense really struggled,“ coach Dr. John Giannini said. ”Our offense made things tough on us.”

TIP-INS

1. Despite losing the rebounding battle for the first time against Vanderbilt, Providence is outrebounding opponents by 11 per game.

2. Dr. Giannini notched his 146th win at La Salle on Friday, moving him past Hall-of-Famer Ken Loeffler and into second place on the school’s win list behind Speedy Morris (238).

3. F LaDontae Henton needs 19 points to become the 46th Friar to score 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Providence 84, La Salle 78