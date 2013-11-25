Providence 71, La Salle 63: Tyler Harris finished with a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds as the Friars held off the Explorers in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kadeem Batts scored 18 points for Providence (6-0), which overcame a 3-for-15 shooting effort from leading scorer Bryce Cotton to advance to Monday’s title game against Maryland. The Friars moved to 6-0 for the first time since 1990.

Tyreek Duren and Jerrell Wright paced La Salle (3-3) with 16 points apiece while Tyrone Garland poured in 14. Steve Zack tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Explorers, who will face Northern Iowa in Monday’s third-place game.

With several Friars – including coach Ed Cooley – battling flu-like symptoms, La Salle scored the first 10 points of the game before Batts scored 11 straight points to rally Providence. Josh Fortune sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 19 and Bryce Cotton’s layup with 6:16 left in the first half gave the Friars their first lead.

Providence stretched its four-point halftime advantage to 13 following a three-point play from Carson Desrosiers with 8:54 left before Duren scored five straight points during a 12-2 surge that drew the Explorers within three. Duren closed the gap to 59-58 on a pair of free throws, but Desrosiers’ tip-in on the ensuing possession and eight free throws down the stretch preserved the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence F LaDontae Henton, who had scored in double figures in each of his first five games and entered the contest as the Friars’ second leading scorer, was held to six points. … La Salle, which hit a season-high nine 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Morgan State, settled for a season-low two in this contest. … The Friars, who evened their all-time series with the Explorers at three apiece, will look to claim their 15th in-season tournament title Monday.