Preview: Providence at Marquette

Providence is one of the surpriseteams in the Big East thus far, reeling off five straight conferencewins after an 0-2 league start to sit among the leaders as Januarydraws to a close. The Friars are the only team in the league to beatCreighton and they come off a victory over Xavier, so it’s not likethey’ve been beating the patsies of the league during the streak. Butnow they face a Marquette team that has dominated them since theGolden Eagles joined the Big East, winning 10 of 11 meetings asconference rivals.

Marquette is a perennialcontender for the league title, butthe Eagles have had a hard time finding consistency lately,alternating losses and wins over their first seven conference games.Coach Buzz Williams’ team seems like it could go either way the restof the season, considering it has had a one-point regulation win, twoovertime losses and an overtime victory in its last four outings.Winning against the teams above them in the standings is a must forthe Eagles, so this contest is key to their hopes of getting into thetitle picture.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-5, 5-2 BigEast): Despite his team’s early success in conference play,Providence coach Ed Cooley isn’t looking ahead to anything. He knowsthere is a lot of basketball to be played before celebrating anyaccomplishments and he’s been trying to impart that on his team aswell. Truly it’s been a game-by-game approach with this team, butwe are earning our way right now,  Cooley told the ProvidenceJournal. We’re not even at the halfway point (in league play). Canyou stay injury free, stay away from the flu, keep your focus? I tellour guys every day, ‘Let’s try to go 1-0 today.' 

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-9, 3-4):Coaches often preach playing a full 40 minutes to their teams, andWilliams is definitely one of them  even a full 45 minutes lately.The Golden Eagles have struggled to close out games, dropping a pairof overtime contests in their last three outings that Williams saw asvery winnable games, so he’s trying to preach to his players to playjust as hard in the last few minutes as they do in the first few. Wedid not get a stop in the last five minutes of (an overtime loss toVillanova on Saturday) and we worked incredibly hard to get it tothat point,  Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Itold our guys, ‘You played with great guts to get it to overtime andyou did not make a stop in overtime.' 

TIP-INS

1. While the Golden Eagles haveplayed overtime contests in their last three outings, it’s the Friarswho have more overtime games this year, playing an extra five minutestwice and going to double overtime two other times.

2. Marquette G Jake Thomas has anaffinity for the 3-point line, with 95 percent of his made baskets(37 of 39) this season coming from beyond the arc.

3. Providence is looking to winsix consecutive conference games for only the second time in itshistory, with the first instance happening during the 2003-04 season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 77,Providence 75