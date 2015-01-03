Preview: Providence at Marquette

If the opening game was any indication, LaDontae Henton, who leads Providence into action Saturday at Marquette, is serving notice that he belonged on the preseason All-Big East first team. The senior scored 35 points as the Friars pushed their winning streak to five games with a 65-53 victory Wednesday against Creighton. “For him not to be a preseason Big East first team selection is a joke and I‘m not going to let anyone forget it, especially him,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters after watching Henton make 12-of-21 field goals and grab eight rebounds.

The first Big East game of the Steve Wojciechowski era didn’t quite go as planned for the Golden Eagles, who blew a second-half lead in falling at DePaul 61-58. Marquette made 3-of-23 from 3-point territory in scoring 58 points, their second lowest output of the season. “I would hope that it’s a hard to swallow lesson for everyone,” Wojciechowski told reporters. “We shouldn’t like losing, especially in a game where we had a 13-point lead with 11 minutes to go.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (11-3, 1-0 Big East): Cooley, whose team went 10-8 in the Big East last season, has been using the winter break to refine his team’s play through practice. “This is where teams make their biggest jumps, because philosophy is instilled, roles are identified,” Cooley told the media. “We’re practicing at a high level. We’re motivated.” The extra work seemed to pay off against Creighton as the Friars turned the ball over only 11 times against 17 assists, including 12 by sophomore Kris Dunn.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (8-5, 0-1 Big East): It didn’t take long for 6-11 center Luke Fischer to make an impact for the Golden Eagles, averaging 13.6 and 6.6 rebounds in the five games since becoming eligible to play. Fischer, a transfer from Indiana who is 29-of-34 from the field, had 41 points and 15 rebounds in his first two games, but finished with six in a season-low 21 minutes against DePaul. Fisher has also notched 15 blocks, including five against Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Despite having its 10-game win streak against the Friars snapped last season, Marquette holds a 13-5 edge in the series.

2. Matt Carlino (12.2 points per game), Duane Wilson (11.7) and Juan Anderson (11) also score in double figures for Marquette.

3. Henton needs 91 rebounds to become the seventh Providence player to register 1,000 career points and rebounds.

PREDICTION: Providence 66, Marquette 60