Preview: Providence at Marquette

Providence is struggling, banged up and now must attempt to get a win in a place it has never had success when it visits Marquette on Wednesday for a challenging Big East affair. While forward Ben Bentil - the league’s leading scorer (19.7) - was able to play through an ankle injury in Saturday’s meeting with first-place Villanova, he struggled out of the gate in the Friars’ 72-60 loss.

It was the second straight setback and the third in four games for No. 17 Providence, which is in danger of sinking into the bottom half of a league race it once had designs on winning. “This will be a tough stretch for us. That’s what our league is about,” coach Ed Cooley told reporters after the Villanova loss. “The tough survive. You have to stay strong and stay positive.” Cooley was eyeing a stretch in which his team plays three of four games on the road and perhaps thinking of its 0-9 record at Marquette. The Golden Eagles already knocked off the Friars in Providence earlier this season but are coming off consecutive losses to Seton Hall and Xavier.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-6, 6-5 Big East): When Marquette defeated the Friars in Providence, it won the first half 30-24 to set off a troubling trend for Cooley’s team, which has been outscored in the opening stanza six times in its last nine games. It fell behind 7-0 against the Golden Eagles, 7-0 against Xavier, 8-0 against DePaul and 10-0 against Villanova. Bentil had just two points in the opening half versus the Wildcats but recovered to produce 20, while fellow standout Kris Dunn continued his shooting slump with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-9, 4-7): The Golden Eagles have had the opposite problem with some dismal second-half efforts, getting outscored by 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the last two games. Henry Ellenson, who had 20 points and seven rebounds in the win over Providence last month, continued his solid freshman campaign with 22 points against Xavier, although his string of double-doubles ended at four. He is tied for third in the Big East in blocked shots per game (1.8) with teammate Luke Fischer, a junior who has rebounded from the first scoreless game of his career to post back-to-back double-digit efforts.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette’s nine straight home wins over Providence have come by an average of 15.1 points.

2. The Friars are shooting 38.3 percent in Big East action.

3. Dunn had 20 points, seven assists and five steals against Marquette.

PREDICTION: Marquette 68, Providence 66