Preview: Providence at Marquette

Marquette has made a big splash with back-to-back wins over highly-ranked opponents and it will try to avoid a letdown when it hosts Providence on Saturday in a Big East tilt. After knocking off then-No. 7 Creighton last weekend, the Golden Eagles picked up a program-altering victory with a 74-72 triumph over No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday.

"I don't even know what to say," senior Katin Reinhardt told reporters after scoring 19 points, including two decisive free throws with 11.6 seconds left. "You dream of these types of moments." Marquette can now dream of a potential return to the NCAA Tournament after three years on the outs, but taking care of business against a struggling Friars squad is a necessity. Providence lost at Villanova last Saturday before giving up a season-high 91 points in a home loss to St. John's on Wednesday. Rodney Bullock scored 20 points to lead the Friars, while freshman Alpha Diallo had a breakout performance with a career-high 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting last time out.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN (Providence), FSN Wisconsin (Marquette)

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (13-9, 3-6 Big East): Saturday is the seventh road game in a span of 11 overall for the Friars, who opened conference play away from home against two ranked opponents and have also visited Villanova. "We've had the toughest schedule. It's been hard," coach Ed Cooley - whose team plays five of seven at home in February - told the media. "You're still right there. We've been up and down but at the end of the day we still have an opportunity. That's the great thing about the Big East, you're playing against top-10, top-25 teams night in and night out." Providence shot 62 percent against the Red Storm but turned it over 19 times.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (14-6, 5-3): Reinhardt is one of five Golden Eagles averaging between 11.2 and 12.8 points and he has reached the 19-point mark in three of his last four games. Leading scorer Jajuan Johnson was held to eight points versus Villanova while guard Markus Howard went scoreless as he battled foul trouble. He and fellow freshman Sam Hauser lead the team in 3-pointers (41) and Marquette is fifth in the country in accuracy from long range (41.9 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Marquette took two meetings last season and has won 10 straight encounters at home.

2. Friars G Kyron Cartwright is averaging 16 points - 5.5 more than his season average - over the past four games.

3. Golden Eagles C Luke Fischer is 15-for-19 from the floor in the last two contests and is second in the Big East in shooting (64.7 percent).

PREDICTION: Marquette 83, Providence 73