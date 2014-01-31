Marquette 61, Providence 50:Davante Gardner had 14 points and six rebounds as the Golden Eaglesheld off a second-half charge from the Friars to earn the home victory.

Jamil Wilson added 11 points forMarquette (12-9, 4-4 Big East), which won despite shooting 3-of-13from 3-point range and 18-of-27 from the free-throw line. DerrickWilson dished out eight assists and had four steals for the GoldenEagles.

Bryce Cotton had a game-high 20points for Providence (15-6, 5-3), which had its five-game winningstreak snapped. LaDontae Henton added 18 points while Tyler Harrisgrabbed 11 boards.

Marquette’s defense dominated in the first half as the Friars were held to just five points over the first 11:19. The Golden Eagles opened up a16-point lead with just under four minutes to play and took a17-point advantage into the break.

Marquette was up 19 early in thesecond half before Providence went on a 16-0 run over a 5:55 span tocut the lead to three with 11:33 to play. But theFriars never got closer as the Golden Eagles hit 10 freethrows in the final 6:24 to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence scoredjust 14 points in the first half, the Friars’ worst scoring half ofthe season. ¦ The Friars finished 2-of-17 from 3-pointrange. ¦ Providence won the rebound battle 40-37, including 17-13 on the offensive glass.