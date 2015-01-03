Marquette 74, Providence 66

(Updated: ADDS conference record to Marquette, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Anderson’s steals, first sentence, second graph. ADDS conference record to Providence, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Henton FGA, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Dunn assists total, second sentence, third graph. ADDS comma after “assists” second sentence, third graph. CORRECTS time of Wilson’s layup, second sentence, fourth graph. CORRECTS time of Dunn’s layup, second sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of Henton’s 3-pointer, second sentence, fifth graph. REMOVES reference to Fischer blocked shots (only blocked one ‘stead two), second notebook item. CORRECTS Johnson rebounds, second notebook item.)

Marquette 75, Providence 66: Juan Anderson notched 18 points to propel the Golden Eagles to their first Big East victory over the visiting Friars.

Anderson hit 6-of-8 from the floor and had two of the 12 steals for Marquette (9-5, 1-1), which dropped its conference opener to DePaul. Sandy Cohen III had 12 points off the bench and Matt Carlino finished with 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

LaDontae Henton followed up his 35-point effort against Creighton with 28 points, but hit just 9-of-22 from the field for Providence (11-4, 1-1). Kris Dunn posted 11 points and eight assists, and Tyler Harris and Carson Desrosiers supplied eight points and five rebounds apiece for the Friars.

The first half was close throughout with Providence enjoying the largest lead at 12-5 following a 3-pointer by Dunn. Marquette gained a 23-18 advantage on Derrick Wilson’s layup with 7:42 left and the Golden Eagles either led or were tied before the teams were knotted at 33 at the break.

Marquette enjoyed a 48-41 lead following back-to-back triples by Carlino, and a 9-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer from Anderson made it 58-46 just inside the midway point of the half. Henton countered with two triples of his own, but the closest the Friars would get would be four points on Dunn’s layup with 2:38 remaining and again on Henton’s triple with 37 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunn committed eight of the 17 turnovers for Providence, which shot 40.4 percent from the field. ... Derrick Wilson finished with eight points, six rebounds and five assists, Luke Fischer had 11 points and Jajuan Johnson had a game-high 10 rebounds for Marquette. ... The Golden Eagles shot 45.8 percent but made just 16-of-24 from the line.