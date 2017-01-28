Providence hangs on to win at Marquette for first time

Providence won a road game at Marquette for the first time in program history Saturday as Kyron Cartwright scored 18 points to lead the Friars to a 79-78 victory over the Golden Eagles at the Bradley Center.

The Friars (14-9, 4-6 Big East) shot 49.1 percent and hit 11 of 20 3-pointers while getting double-digit scoring efforts from four players.

Andrew Rowsey had 23 to lead Marquette, which hit 10 of 25 3s, but went 43.1 percent from the floor overall, and saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.

The Friars hit seven of their first nine 3-point attempts and led by as many as 12 in the first half. Marquette, though, couldn't buy a bucket early on, going 11-for-28 from the floor and 5 of 14 from beyond the arc and trailed, 40-32, at intermission.

Like they did earlier in the week in an upset of top-ranked Villanova, the Golden Eagles (14-7, 5-4) found their stride late.

Markus Howard' 3-pointer at 16:20 cut the deficit to 45-42 and Luke Fischer put the Golden Eagles up with a dunk at 14:39. Providence restored the lead to five again before Marquette tied it up at 61 on a Rowsey layup with 9:41 to play.

Rodney Bullock hit one of two free throws to make it a six-point game with 3:41 left. Sam Hauser followed with a 3 to cut the deficit to 71-68. Katin Reinhardt made two free throws and Marquette trailed by one, 71-70.

Cartwright scored six straight to put the Friars back up 77-70.

But Marquette was not done. Rowsey was fouled on a 3-pointer and converted the four-point play with 36.5 seconds left.

Providence's Alpha Diallo made one of two free throws and Haanif Cheatham's layup made the score 79-78.

Bullock was fouled but missed a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to set up the Golden Eagles' final chance to win. Bullock blocked Reinhardt's layup attempt but Marquette got the rebound and called timeout to set up a final shot, which Reinhardt missed with three seconds left.