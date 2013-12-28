Preview: Providence at Massachusetts

No. 22 Massachusetts will look to rebound from its first loss of the season when it plays visiting Providence on Saturday. The Minutemen scored a season-low 55 points in a loss to Florida State in what can only be described as an ugly game. “The credit goes to Florida State. They played a physical, tough, hard-nosed game against us,” head coach Derek Kellogg told reporters. “It was a hard-fought game in the state of Florida against a NCAA Tournament team. We had our chances.”

The Friars will carry a three-game winning streak into their second game against a ranked opponent this season. Since falling to No.3 Kentucky to open December, Ed Cooley’s team has dispatched Rhode Island, Yale and Maine and will complete its non-conference slate against a Massachusetts team that it has faced just three times since 1999. The Friars allowed both Yale and Maine to shoot better than 50 percent and will have to do better to contain an offense that shoots 47.8 percent and averages 81.3 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-2): In the two games since moving from shooting guard to point guard, Bryce Cotton has dished out 18 assists, including 10 of the Friars’ season-high 21 assists against Maine. The switch hasn’t affected Cotton’s scoring as he has put up 43 points on 57.1 shooting over the last two games and leads four players in double digits with 19.1 per game. Tyler Harris averages 13.7 points and Kadeem Batts and LaDontae Henton both average better than 12 points and seven rebounds.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (10-1): Kellogg doesn’t anticipate his team having a problem recovering from the loss, during which it shot 1-of-15 from 3-point range and missed 10 free throws. “These guys are big kids. They’re disappointed and they’re going to take their lumps, but they will be back ready to go,” he told reporters. Senior point guard Chaz Williams had his issues against the taller defenders from Florida State, shooting a season-low 28.8 percent with three assists, but he should thrive against a Providence defense that struggles guarding players off the dribble.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars lead the series 22-6 despite a loss last season at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

2. Both teams defeated Boston College - UMass by 13 and the Friars by four in overtime - to open their seasons.

3. After Providence, the Minutemen will face Miami (Ohio) before opening Atlantic 10 play against Saint Joseph‘s.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 83, Providence 70