(Updated: RECASTED lede ADDED “with...many seasons” to second graph; 13-3 run and subsequent information to fourth graph; context to last two sentences in Notebook REMOVED Henton’s 3-point information and Batts from third graph)

No. 22 Massachusetts 69, Providence 67 (OT): Sampson Carter registered his first double-double of the season and Derrick Gordon’s tip-in with 1.1 seconds remaining in the extra period lifted the Minutemen past the visiting Friars.

Carter had 12 points and 12 rebounds while Cady Lalanne notched 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Minutemen (11-1), who averted their second straight loss with their second dramatic win over Providence in as many seasons. Chaz Williams added 10 points and 10 assists before fouling out with 1:36 left in regulation while Trey Davis chipped in with 12 points.

Bryce Cotton had 24 points and dished five assists while LaDontae Henton scored 13 points for the Friars (10-3), who finished 2-of-13 from beyond the arc. Tyler Harris supplied 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Behind 12 points from Carter and Lalanne, the Minutemen outscored the Friars 15-4 to open the second half and secured a 10-point lead with 12:49 left. The Friars clawed back within four before Carter and Williams buried 3-pointers to restore the double-digit margin, but Providence used a 13-3 surge over the final 4:01 of regulation to draw even on a layup by Cotton with 10 seconds remaining.

The extra session turned into a free-throw contest as the Minutemen made 4-of-6 and the Friars hit 5-of-8 before Maxie Esho scored on a put-back to give Massachusetts a three-point advantage with 47 seconds remaining. Cotton answered with a 3-pointer to tie it up, but Gordon scored a second-chance bucket for the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams did not score in the first half, but registered six assists. ... The Friars, who fell victim to a tip-in by Terrell Vinson as time expired in last year’s meeting at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, went 0-of-7 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. ... UMass’ bench outscored Providence’s reserves 23-0.