Preview: Providence vs. Memphis

Memphis will try to open 5-0 for the first time in six years when it takes on Providence in the third round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday in Niceville, Fla. The Tigers' four straight wins to start the season have come by an average of 21.3 points, the largest of which came in Tuesday's 104-65 rout of McNeese State.

Forward Dedric Lawson had 20 points and 10 assists to record his fourth straight double-double to begin the campaign and Memphis registered 35 assists against only 11 turnovers. "Taking care of the basketball is critical," coach Tubby Smith told reporters. "The competition is going to be a lot stiffer now. Show me a team that's having a tough time winning, and I'll show you a team turning the ball over. We have some good ball-handling guards." The Friars do, too, with the country's top assist man in Kyron Cartwright (9.3 per game) running the show. The junior handed out nine helpers and Rodney Bullock scored 21 points and grabbed 12 boards in Monday's 64-48 win over St Francis-Brooklyn.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (3-1): Forward Emmitt Holt (hamstring) - the Friars' second-leading scorer with 16.7 points per game - was dressed but did not play Monday and guard Ryan Fazekas (ankle) was limited to 18 minutes. Freshman Kalif Young, who had two points on 1-of-8 shooting through his first three collegiate games, took advantage of the opportunity with 16 points and six rebounds in his first start. "I think my teammates found me and coach ran plays for me to kind of get into the flow of the game gradually," Young told the Providence Journal. "I think before I was a little bit nervous trying to score and do different things."

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-0): Lawson's older brother, guard K.J. Jawson, is also a double-double machine with three straight, including a 13-point, 10-assist effort in Tuesday's triumph. The brothers are half of a quartet that averages at least 12.8 points for a team that puts up 91.3 per game. The impressive numbers would be even better if the squad could find a way to improve upon its woeful foul shooting (54 percent), which was 346th out of 347 Division I teams entering Wednesday's action.

TIP-INS

1. The winner takes on either Virginia or Iowa in Saturday's title game.

2. Bullock leads the Friars with 21 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

3. Providence is 3-2 in the all-time series, although the teams have not met since Dec. 10, 2005.

PREDICTION: Memphis 81, Providence 75