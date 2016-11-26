Providence slows down Memphis in 60-51 win

Memphis came into Friday night's game averaging more than 91 points per game. Providence was giving up only 58 points per game.

Something had to give and the Friars ruled, holding the Tigers to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in a 60-51 win in the third round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

In a game that was nip-and-tuck throughout, the Friars (4-1) went on a mini-run late to secure the win and hand the Tigers (4-1) their first loss of the season.

With the score knotted at 39-all with 8:09 to go, Rodney Bullock's layup gave Providence a lead it did not relinquish.

Kyron Cartwright's free throw was followed by Bullock's old-fashioned three-point play to put Providence up 55-39.

Jimario Rivers finally ended the Tigers' drought with a dunk, but Alpha Diallo's layup pushed the lead back to eight at 49-41.

The Tigers got within four in the closing minutes on a handful of occasions but couldn't get over the hump.

Bullock led the Friars with 18 points and Emmitt Holt had a double-double with 16 point and 10 boards.

Cartwright, second in assists in the nation at 9.3 per game, had only one assist in the first half and finished with five dimes to go along with 13 points, four boards and two steals.

Memphis' Dedric Lawson had four straight double-doubles to begin the season but fell just short on Friday with 19 points and nine boards.

He had nine points and six boards at halftime as the Tigers led 30-29.

Chad Rykhoek was the only other Tigers player to reach double figures with 10 points.

Jeremiah Martin's 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 19-8 lead with just a little more than 12 minutes in the half. K.J. Lawson, Dedric's older brother, made it 20-10 with two free throws with 8:46 left. The Tigers maintained a 10-point lead toward the end of the first half until the Friars went on a 13-4 spurt to trail 30-29 at half.

Holt and Cartwright led the Friars with eight points each in the first 20 minutes.

Once again, Tubby Smith's Memphis squad struggled from the free-throw line. Entering this week, the Tigers' foul shooting (54 percent) was 346th out of 347 Division I schools. On Friday, they made only 6 of 11 tries.

Providence was 14 of 16 (87.5 percent).