Preview: Providence vs. North Carolina

(Updated: ADDS TV)

The Tar Heels have turned their season around once this year and they’ll try it again Friday when they open the NCAA tournament as the sixth-seeded team in the East Region, taking on No. 11 Providence Friday in San Antonio. North Carolina won 12 straight following a 1-4 start to ACC play but missed a chance to finish in sole possession of third place by losing the regular-season finale to Duke and then dropping the ACC tournament opener to Pittsburgh. The Friars come rolling in after beating favored Creighton to win the Big East tournament title Saturday night in New York, their third straight win by seven or fewer points.

The Friars are making their first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years and Bryce Cotton seems intent on capping his four-year career at Providence with a tournament victory. The 6-1 point guard is averaging 21.4 points and 5.8 assists and has scored at least 22 in eight of the last 10 games. Cotton faces an intriguing matchup with North Carolina’s own 6-1 point guard, Marcus Paige, who comes in averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists and is becoming a legend for his ability to put up big numbers after halftime.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (23-9): There may be some concern that James Michael McAdoo is slipping back into a rough patch after the 6-9 forward went without a rebound in 24 minutes of the regular-season finale against Duke, then shot 4-for-13 in the loss to Pittsburgh. In the last eight games, he’s shooting 37.7 percent while averaging 8.6 points, dropping his season average to 14.2. McAdoo hit a similar skid during the season’s opening month when he was limited to single digits in four straight games but bounced back with a strong two-month stretch.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (23-11): The Friars are 0-2 when Cotton scores more than 30 points so they’re probably most effective when they can spread the scoring around. Three others average double figures in scoring, led by 6-6 forward LaDontae Henton, who scored at least 20 points and reached double figures in points and rebounds in three of the final five games. Kadeem Batts hasn’t matched his scoring figures from last season, when he averaged 14.2 points, but the 6-9 forward still gives the Friars a strong presence down low.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars faced two ACC opponents this season, beating Boston College in overtime and losing to Maryland by four points. North Carolina beat Boston College by 11 points and Maryland by 12.

2. North Carolina and Providence have met three times, in 1971, 1978 and 1979, with the Tar Heels winning twice.

3. The winner will play third-seeded Iowa State or No. 14 North Carolina Central on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Providence 70, North Carolina 68