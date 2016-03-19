Preview: Providence vs. North Carolina

Top-seeded North Carolina will look for a sharper effort when it takes on No. 9 seed Providence in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. The Tar Heels only led 16th-seeded FGCU by one at halftime before pulling away for an 83-67 victory Thursday in the opening round of the East Regional to extend their winning streak to six.

“We definitely built some momentum in the ACC Tournament, and then we kind of went backward here,” North Carolina forward Brice Johnson told reporters Thursday. “We can definitely get back to where we were. We just have to come back with a different mindset.” Johnson did his part in the victory with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks and will face a difficult challenge inside against Providence’s Ben Bentil, who led the Big East in scoring. The Friars survived 40.3 percent shooting and edged USC 70-69 on Rodney Bullock’s layup with 1.5 seconds left in Thursday’s first round. Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters it will be a “David-and-Goliath situation” against the Tar Heels, but he added that, “anything, as you can see, can happen in March.”

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (24-10): Guard Kris Dunn battled foul trouble that limited him to 27 minutes, but scored 16 against USC and will need a big effort against North Carolina’s talented backcourt. Dunn averages 16 points, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals while the 6-9 Bentil scores 21.1 per game after pouring in 19 on 7-of-21 shooting Thursday. Bullock (11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds) has strung together two big games in a row, scoring 34 total on 13-of-22 shooting – 6-of-9 from 3-point range -- and grabbing 17 rebounds.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (29-6): The Tar Heels have held 26 straight opponents to under 45 percent shooting from the field but must have a better defensive effort than Thursday if they are to win a championship. Offense is not a concern for North Carolina, which averages 82.3 points with six players registering at least nine per contest. Johnson averages 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds while Joel Berry II scores 12.7 per game – 16.3 in the last four – and fellow guards Justin Jackson (12.1) and Marcus Paige (12.0) also contribute.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels are 51-10 overall as a top seed and have won 28 straight NCAA Tournament games in the state of North Carolina.

2. Providence G Kyron Cartwright averaged 12 points – more than doubling his seasonal mark – the last two contests.

3. Paige has scored 1,764 career points, standing one behind Mike O’Koren for 13th on the program’s all-time list and 24 behind Michael Jordan for 12th.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, Providence 68