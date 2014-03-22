North Carolina 79, Providence 77: James Michael McAdoo scored 16 points, including a free throw with 3.5 seconds to go that proved to be the game-winner, as the Tar Heels rallied from a late seven-point deficit to knock off the Friars in the second round of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

Marcus Paige scored 19 points, Brice Johnson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kennedy Meeks (12) and J.P. Tokoto (10) also scored in double figures for for No. 6 seed North Carolina (24-9). The Tar Heels will play the winner of the Iowa State-North Carolina Central game in the third round of East regional play on Sunday.

Bryce Cotton scored a career-high 36 points and had eight assists for 11th-seeded Providence (23-12) LaDontae Henton contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Harris chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Friars, who lost despite shooting 53 percent from the floor.

The Tar Heels built a nine-point lead early in second half before Cotton rallied the Friars with 11 points during a 26-10 run to put Providence ahead, 71-64. After the Tar Heels tied it on a 3-pointer by Paige with 1:05 left, Henton missed on a drive and McAdoo then was fouled at the other end on a rebound of a Brice Johnson miss to set the stage for his game-winning free throw.

McAdoo, who came into the game shooting 54 percent from the line, missed his second of his two attempts but got the offensive rebound was was fouled again with 1.7 to go. He sank the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second which Cotton dropped out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina improved to 18-0 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Tar Heels, outrebounded by a total of 77-55 in their two previous games, finished with a 40-26 edge on the boards including 20 offensive boards. ... North Carolina coach Roy Williams has now won at least one game in all 24 of his NCAA tournament appearances.