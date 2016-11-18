Ohio State claims victory over Providence

JaQuan Lyle scored 21 points and Ohio State weathered a run by Providence in the second half to claim a 72-67 victory on Thursday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Big Ten-Big East matchup was part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Lyle also had a team-high seven assists and collected eight rebounds for the Buckeyes (3-0). Jae'Sean Tate scored 14 points and Trevor Thompson just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Marc Loving grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds and had eight points.

Related Coverage Preview: Providence at Ohio State

Providence's Rodney Bullock led all scorers with 27 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and had eight rebounds. Indiana transfer Emmitt Holt added 11 points and Jalen Lindsey chipped in with 10 for the Friars (1-1).

The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the field (27 of 54) and controlled the game inside, outscoring the Friars 42-20 in the paint and finishing with a 43-33 rebounding advantage.

Ohio State led virtually the entire way, but Providence closed to two with 4:00 left on the first 3-pointer of the season by Isaiah Jackson that made it 63-61. The Buckeyes responded to the Friars' run with two free throws by Loving and a basket by Jae'Sean Tate to hold on.

Providence had cut its deficit to one at 50-49 with 10:00 left on a 3-pointer by Bullock. Ohio State answered immediately with a 9-0 to extend the lead to 10 at 59-49 with 7:50 remaining.

After Ohio State's lackluster performance in a 69-63 win over North Carolina Central on Monday night, coach Thad Matta said his team would "be better Thursday" and the Buckeyes came out inspired in the first half against Providence.

Lyle helped Ohio State bolt to a 38-28 halftime lead with 15 points, making 6 of 8 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Tate was close behind with 11 points. Loving failed to score in the first 20 minutes but contributed a team-best seven rebounds.

Ohio State shot 55 percent from the floor (17 of 31) in the first half and dominated inside, outscoring Providence 26-12 in the paint.

The Buckeyes' largest lead in the game was 38-26 with 1:16 left on an inside move by Lyle. The Friars closed to 10 on a tip-in at the buzzer by Bullock, who had 12 points at intermission.

Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return.