Preview: Providence at Rhode Island

Four days after a neutral-court loss to No. 4 Kentucky, Providence will look to rebound when it visits in-state rival Rhode Island on Thursday night. The Friars are looking for their third straight win over the Rams, and are led by point guard Bryce Cotton, who enters the game averaging 19 points and 5.2 assists. Cotton scored 23 against the Wildcats, but four Kentucky starters scored in double figures and Willie Cauley-Stein added nine blocks to ultimately doom the Friars.

Rhode Island had a three-game winning streak snapped at George Mason in its most recent contest but enters the game with a 5-0 record at home in 2013-14. Xavier Munford has been the Rams’ most consistent performer, averaging 14.9 points thus far. Rhode Island has benefited from a soft early schedule, with its five Division I wins coming against teams that have a combined 7-30 record.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (7-2): Depth has again been an issue for coach Ed Cooley in 2013-14, especially in the backcourt. The Friars have lost Kris Dunn for the foreseeable future with a shoulder injury, and are without freshman Brandon Austin, who has been suspended indefinitely. Freshman Rodney Bullock is also suspended for Providence, which, as a result, is averaging just 11 points per game from its bench.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (6-3): After a solid recruiting class, the Rams are looking to take a step forward after Danny Hurley’s first year ended with an 8-21 record. E.C. Matthews has immediately stepped in and taken some of the scoring burden off of Munford, who averaged 14.7 field-goal attempts in 2012-13. Munford is still shooting, but Matthews has chipped in 10.4 points per game while Rutgers transfer Gilvydas Biruta has added 9.7.

TIP-INS

1. Thursday’s meeting will be the 124th between the Ocean State’s premier basketball programs, with Providence leading 69-54

2. Providence began the week ranked second nationally in free-throw percentage at 81.7.

3. Matthews is one of eight freshmen in the country averaging at least 10 points, four rebounds and and two assists.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, Rhode Island 71