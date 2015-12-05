Preview: Providence at Rhode Island

Kris Dunn looks to continue his phenomenal play when he leads No. 24 Providence into a matchup at in-state rival Rhode Island on Saturday. Dunn recorded his second career triple-double in an 89-66 win over Hartford on Wednesday, finishing with 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as the Friars rebounded from their first loss of the season against No. 3 Michigan State three days earlier.

“He’s very unique, a stat stuffer,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told the media. “He really gets us going when he plays with that high motor.” The Rams know all about that pace, as Dunn got to them for 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a 68-60 win for the Friars last season. That gave Providence eight wins in the last 12 meetings and a 71-54 advantage in the all-time series, which has been played continuously since 1935. Rhode Island figures to make a run at cutting into that gap as long as it can continue to showcase a defense that ranks ninth nationally (57.7 points).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (7-1): Dunn is receiving some nice support from forward Ben Bentil, who has at least 20 points in four straight games. His surge has coincided with a slump for fellow sophomore Rodney Bullock, who averaged 18.8 points over the first four contests before being held to single digits in the next four. The tandem is tied for the team lead with seven rebounds a game, and the two have combined to make 35-of-41 free throws in a five-game stretch.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (5-2): Kuran Iverson posted his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-56 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday. “He’s getting more comfortable offensively without a doubt,” said Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley. “He has to be more disciplined defensively.” Hassan Martin, who added 16 points, was one of just two Rams to reach double figures in last season’s loss to the Friars.

TIP-INS

1. Dunn entered Thursday tied for the national lead with 29 steals.

2. Friars F Jalen Lindsey tied a career high with 15 points and set another with eight rebounds in the win over Hartford.

3. Rams SG Four McGlynn is the top active Division I free-throw shooter (90.1 percent).

PREDICTION: Providence 74, Rhode Island 67