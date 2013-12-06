Providence 50, Rhode Island 49: Kadeem Batts sank a free throw with 22 seconds remaining to give the visiting Friars a slim win over their in-state rival.

Bryce Cotton tallied a game-high 15 points for Providence (8-2), which captured its third straight victory in the series despite a season-low 50 points. Tyler Harris was the only other Friar in double figures with 11 points, while Batts finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Gilvydas Biruta led Rhode Island (6-4) in both points (13) and rebounds (seven). Xavier Munford scored 11 for the Rams, who were 1-for-7 from 3-point range and 6-of-12 from the free-throw line.

E.C. Matthews evened the game at 49 for the Rams on a floater with just under a minute to go. Batts was fouled by Jarelle Reischel as he went up for a second effort on a Cotton miss, and Matthews chucked up an airball as time expired to finish the game.

The Friars extended their lead to as many as nine in the opening half, but the Rams scored the final five points before the break to go to the locker room trailing 29-25. The Providence lead never ballooned higher than six in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence coach Ed Cooley and Rhode Island coach Danny Hurley were each issued technical fouls for a verbal incident late in the second half. … Rhode Island did not hit a 3-pointer until there was 4:03 on the clock in the second half . … The 49 points were a season low for the Rams.