No. 23 Providence 74, Rhode Island 72

Forward Ben Bentil tipped home a rebound at the buzzer to give No. 23 Providence a dramatic 74-72 victory over in-state rival Rhode Island on Saturday night.

After forward Jared Terrell hit a jumper with 6.2 seconds left, the Friars (8-1) brought the ball down the floor without calling a timeout. Guard Chris Dunn missed a driving layup and Bentil was there for the put-back and the win.

The victory in the 126th meeting was the sixth straight for the Friars over the Rams (5-3).

Providence blew a nine-point first-half lead and fell behind by six points late in the half. The Friars were down by five almost 10 minutes into the second half before rallying.

Bentil, recording his fifth straight 20-point game, led Providence with 23 points and eight rebounds, while forward Rodney Bullock had 16 points.

Dunn, coming off a triple-double, had 15 points despite 7 of 16 shooting and added five rebounds and five assists. He also had six turnovers and missed a dunk late.

Guard Jared Terrell led the Rams with 19 points, while guard Jarvis Garrett added a career-high 17 and forward Hassan Martin 15 points and eight rebounds.

Providence got all but four points from its starters.