Preview: Providence at Seton Hall

Providence rides the proverbial bubble into Seton Hall on Friday as the visiting Friars look to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes. The biggest black mark on the Friars’ resume might be their 81-80 double-overtime home loss to the Pirates on Dec. 31. Seton Hall has won six of the last eight meetings between the longtime Big East rivals.

Despite losing four of its last six games, some experts still project Providence will eke into the 68-team field, but another loss to Seton Hall likely would change that outlook. The Pirates have their own postseason prospects to worry about as they look to move back above .500 and improve their stock among those teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall is looking to sweep the season series for the fourth time in five years.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-10, 8-7 Big East): The Friars boast a quartet of double-digit scorers led by Bryce Cotton (21.5 points, 5.9 assists per game), who is on track to become only the fifth player from a major conference to average more than 20 points and five assists since 2002. Cotton’s backcourt mate, sophomore Josh Fortune, has improved his offensive production lately, scoring in double figures in five of the last six contests. All three starters in the frontcourt - LaDontae Henton (13.2 points, seven rebounds), Kadeem Batts (12.6, 7.6) and Tyler Harris (12.1, 5.3) - are capable scorers who are tough on the boards.

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-14, 5-10): The Pirates return home after dropping consecutive road games at Creighton and DePaul by a combined six points and losing five of six overall. Seton Hall is led by swingman Fuquan Edwin (15.1 points), who has registered at least 20 points and two steals in four straight games. Sterling Gibbs (13.8 points, 4.3 assists) gives the Pirates a big spark off the bench and Eugene Teague (10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds) is a force in the post with seven double-doubles - tied for the most in the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. Cotton has played every second in 11 of the last 13 games and is averaging 41.8 minutes in conference play thanks to three double-overtime games.

2. Edwin has 288 career steals - second-most among active players (Ohio State’s Aaron Craft, 321) - and needs one to become the seventh player in Big East history with 150 steals in conference play.

3. The Friars are No. 1 in the nation from the free-throw line at 79 percent with Harris (86.1) and Cotton (84.4) leading the way.

PREDICTION: Providence 75, Seton Hall 71