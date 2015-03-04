Preview: Providence at Seton Hall

(Updated: UPDATES Big East’s standings in first sentence of ABOUT PROVIDENCE section)

No. 23 Providence appears to be in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but a loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday would not look too good in the eyes of the selection committee. The Friars have won three of their last four games, a run that began with a 69-62 triumph over the Pirates on Valentine’s Day. Six of their nine losses have come on the road, and Seton Hall’s crowd should be fired up for the team’s home finale.

The Pirates endured a hideous month of February as they lost six straight games - a skid that featured one starter leaving the team and another drawing a two-game suspension - before topping Creighton 67-66 on the final day of the month. “We’ve still got life left in us,” senior Brandon Mobley said to the media. “It’s not over by a long shot. We still can make a push. Like Coach (Kevin Willard) says, it starts with one win.” Seton Hall’s leading scorer, Sterling Gibbs, will be back in the lineup after serving a two-game ban for striking an opponent in the face last month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (20-9, 10-6 Big East): The Friars can make their way up as high as second in the conference, as they are one-half game behind second-place Butler and Georgetown, and finish the regular season with a home date against the 21st-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday. LaDontae Henton is headed toward a spot on the All-Big East team as he is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds and needs 17 points to become the second player (Ryan Gomes) in school history with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 boards. “I hope our team takes on LaDontae’s personality coming down the stretch here, because he was a possessed man today,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said after Henton went for 25 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday’s 11-point win over Marquette.

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-12, 6-10): The Pirates have some quality wins in Big East play - against Villanova, St. John’s and Xavier - but the last month or so has been a nightmare for the program. Freshman forward Angel Delgado (9.3 points, nine rebounds) has been a bright spot of late with double-digit rebounds in five of his last six games and two double-doubles over that stretch. Fellow first-year player Isaiah Whitehead has really struggled with his shooting this season - particularly over the last month - and also has committed 25 turnovers in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Providence PG Kris Dunn, who averages 4.2 turnovers, had only one miscue against Marquette, marking the first time since Dec. 13 that he has not committed multiple turnovers.

2. Henton (22 points, nine rebounds) and Dunn (19 points, eight assists) both came up big against Seton Hall in last month’s victory.

3. Gibbs has played 870 minutes without registering a block this season and has one career block in 1,841 career minutes.

PREDICTION: Providence 63, Seton Hall 59