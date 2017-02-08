Seton Hall finally got off the schneid in Big East road games and returns home to face Providence on Wednesday looking to win back-to-back league games for only the second time this season. The Pirates rode junior Angel Delgado's 26 points and 17 rebounds to an overtime victory at Georgetown, winning for the first time in six conference games this season.

Delgado, a 6-10 forward from the Dominican Republic, was a monster over the past seven games, averaging 15.1 points and 16.1 rebounds, but Seton Hall won only two of those contests. "We really felt that if we could get this win, our run could begin," Delgado told the media after producing a career high in points against Georgetown. "This win feels great because despite some tough times, our attitude has been great." Delgado, who posted his 40th career double-double, leads the nation in rebounds per game at 13.1 and is second in offensive rebounds. The Friars have had their own troubles, losing three out of their last four games including a pair to Villanova, but earned a 65-61 home victory against Seton Hall on Jan. 14.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (14-10, 4-7 Big East): While Alpha Diallo played starters' minutes for more than two weeks, the freshman is just beginning to perform like one. The 6-7 guard had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a loss to St. John's and followed it up with 18 more in the second loss to Villanova. Diallo's emergence gives the Friars another playmaker in addition to Rodney Bullock, Emmitt Holt, Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey.

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-8, 4-6): Beside the result and Delgado's performance, there was little that went right for the Pirates against Georgetown. Kevin Willard's team missed 40 shots from the field and had only seven assists, but were fortunate that the Hoyas shot 1-for-19 from 3-point range. Desi Rodriguez saw his streak of 15 straight games in double figures snapped in the victory, although the junior recorded 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Bullock, a junior who produced eight 20-point games, put up a combined 14 points in the last two games.

2. With 20 against St. John's and 22 versus Butler, Delgado became the first Big East player to post back-to-back 20-rebound games.

3. This series is about as competitive as possible with the Friars holding a 52-48 advantage despite a 21-27 record at Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 73, Providence 65