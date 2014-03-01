(Updated: CORRECTS Batts points in graph 2)

Providence 74, Seton Hall 69: Bryce Cotton scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures as the visiting Friars avoided a loss that might have crushed their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Kadeem Batts tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (19-10, 9-7 Big East), which is one victory shy of its first 20-win season since 2003-04. LaDontae Henton scored 13 points and Tyler Harris added 11 for the Friars, who survived 3-for-14 shooting from 3-point range.

Sterling Gibbs scored 20 points to pace the Pirates (14-15, 5-11), who were without leading scorer Fuquan Edwin because of a sprained thumb. Gene Teague collected 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren Sina chipped in 11 points as Seton Hall lost its third straight and its sixth in seven games.

The Pirates pulled within 45-43 on Brian Oliver’s 3-pointer with just under 12 minutes to play, but Seton Hall didn’t make another field goal for more than 6 1/2 minutes as Providence eased out to a 10-point advantage. Seton Hall managed one more run to get within 65-59 on Sina’s three-point play with 1:27 left, but the Friars made nine of their last 12 free throws to seal it.

Providence closed a tight first half with a flourish, tying it on Henton’s dunk with less than 1 1/2 minutes left and taking a 28-26 lead into the break after Cotton’s jam. Seton Hall was within 32-31 with just over 18 minutes left when Harris scored five points in a 16-second span - converting a three-point play and throwing down a dunk.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cotton played the entire game for the 12th time in the last 14 contests. … The Pirates hope to have Edwin, who has topped 20 points in his last four games, back for Monday’s game against Xavier. … The Friars, who entered the night leading the nation at 79 percent from the foul line were just 19-of-27.