Henton hits milestone as No. 24 Providence defeats Seton Hall

NEWARK -- LaDontae Henton became just the second Providence player to accumulate 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds when he scored 21 points, leading the No. 24 Friars to a 79-66 win over Seton Hall in a Big East clash Wednesday at the Prudential Center.

Henton, a senior forward and the seventh-leading scorer in the country, now has 2,004 points. He eclipsed the 1,000-rebound mark earlier in the season. Ryan Gomes is the only other Friar to achieve the rare career honor, achieving it from 2001 to ‘05.

“I‘m really proud of LaDontae,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley. “He wasn’t on the (Big East) preseason team and I believe he will be the Player of the Year for the conference.”

Providence (21-9, 11-6 Big East) also received a strong performance from freshman forward Ben Bentil, who scored 21 points -- a career high -- and grabbed 10 rebounds. He was 12-for-12 from the line.

“I thought Ben (Bentil) was the player of the game,” observed Cooley. “He made big shot after big shot.”

Freshman guard Isaiah Whitehead and senior forward Brandon Mobley led Seton Hall (16-13, 6-11) with 13 points apiece. The Pirates have lost seven of their last eight games. They are tied with DePaul for eighth place in the 10-team Big East Conference.

The Friars overcame a poor shooting first half and a nine-point deficit, converting 15 of 24 shots (66 percent). Providence was 29 of 33 from the line in the game.

”I thought it was our best half of the year,“ said Cooley. ”I thought our guys came out and played with a sense of urgency in the second half. Seton Hall did a great job of keeping us off balance the first 20 minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Providence at Seton Hall

“I thought our energy was great in the second half. Once it gets going, it’s hard to stop.”

The key to the Friars comeback was guard Kris Dunn, who scored all of his 17 points and dished out seven of his game-high eight assists in the second half.

”I told Kris at halftime you’re thinking too much,“ said Cooley. ”We gave him two things to do, really simple. Play hard and go fast.

“In my opinion, he’s an elite guard that is multi-dimensional.”

Dunn’s jumper with 14:05 left to play gave the Friars a 47-45 lead they never relinquished,

”My teammates and my coaches, they have a lot of confidence in me.“ Dunn said. ”They knew I was getting the shots that I wanted and they just wanted me to keep shooting.

“My teammates did an unbelievable job of getting open. LaDontae (Henton) and Ben (Bentil), they were really rolling today. I just tried to find them.”

Seton Hall, which employs five highly touted freshmen in their rotation, was able to get to get as close as 66-59 with 4:46 to play, but Providence used their fourth significant run in the second half to push their lead to 72-59 with an 8-0 splurge with 2:20 left in the game.

”These young kids are going through a very tough league, but they are growing and getting better,“ said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. ”In the second half, we got a little stagnant on offense.

”We’re having a hard time sustaining our focus. We lost our focus for a four minute span and I thought they (Providence) took advantage of it.

“We have to make sure we focus for 40 minutes. It’s tough this time of year with this many young guys.”

A 6-0 burst provided the Friars with a 62-51 edge with 8:30 remaining.

A dunk by Bentil tied it at 42-42 before the Friars went on a 10-3 run to go ahead 52-45 with 12:52 to play.

Providence opened the second half on a 9-0 run thanks to five points from Henton and led 38-37.

Seton Hall controlled the first half and led 37-29.

The Pirates stifled the Friars, holding them to seven baskets on 27 attempts (25.9 percent). Seton Hall, the conference’s worst shooting team, shot 54 percent from the floor, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Guard Khadeen Carrington and Henton led their respective teams with nine points each in the first half.

The Friars moved to within 20-19 with 9:10 left in the first half, then fell victim to the 3-pointer from the Pirates. Seton Hall used an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 31-19 with six minutes left.

Guard Haralds Karlis deposited two straight 3-pointers and guard Sterling Gibbs swished one during the burst.

NOTES: Providence outrebounded Seton Hall 39-22 and scored 20 second chance points. The Pirates were unable to convert any of their second opportunities. ... This was the 97th meeting between Seton Hall and Providence. ... Seton Hall F Angel Delgado claimed the Big East Conference’s Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. He leads the conference in rebounds per game at 9.9. ... Seton Hall junior G Sterling Gibbs ranks eighth in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage (.444). He was just 2-of-7 from beyond the arc and scored just 11 points ... The Pirates honored Fs Stephane Manga and Brandon Mobley and G Harolds Karlis on senior night. ... Providence G Kris Dunn is fifth in the country in steals (2.88). ... Friars F LaDontae Henton is the seventh player in school history to pull down at least 1,000 rebounds.