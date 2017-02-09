Seton Hall beats Providence in overtime

Myles Powell hit the game-winning layup with less than 10 seconds left as Seton Hall fended off Providence 72-70 in overtime Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Powell's bucket with eight seconds left was the deciding score in a back-and-forth overtime battle. In a win that pushed Seton Hall to .500 in Big East play, the Pirates (15-8, 6-6 Big East) were led by junior guard Khadeen Carrington's 21 points.

Carrington was a major contributor in overtime. He scored five consecutive points for the Pirates, twice giving them the lead with less than two minutes left in the extra session. Carrington finished with an 8-for-14 shooting performance and hit three of his four 3-point attempts.

Emmitt Holt hit a pair of free throws for Providence (14-11, 4-8 Big East) to tie the game with 38 seconds left. However, Kyron Cartwright missed a jumper with two seconds left that would have tied the game.

Seton Hall shot 42.6 percent from the field and erased a five-point halftime deficit.

Junior forward Angel Delgado, who entered the night as the top rebounder in country, grabbed 15 boards and also scored 19 points in a laborious 43 minutes. Powell had 14 points, including the game-winner.

Providence shot 38.5 percent from the floor and was led by junior forward Rodney Bullock's 19 points.

The teams split the regular-season series as Providence was a 65-61 winner on Jan. 14.

It was the second straight overtime game for Seton Hall, which needed 45 minutes to top Georgetown 68-66 last Saturday. It was the first time the Pirates have played back-to-back overtime games since December 2007.