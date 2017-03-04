Preview: Providence at St. John's

Ed Cooley said he believes the best is yet to come for his Providence squad, which looks to close out the regular season with another victory in Saturday's Big East game at St. John's. The Friars earned their 15th home win of the season Tuesday against DePaul and can head into the Big East tournament off six straight wins if they can avenge an earlier loss to the Red Storm.

"I still think we have another level in us if we keep paying attention to details," Cooley told the media as the Friars near their fourth straight 20-win season. "Our destiny is in our hands." The Friar's destiny was far out of reach in early February after dropping games to No. 2 Villanova and Seton Hall, but their second five-game conference win streak under Cooley has changed the picture considerably. They have juniors Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright to thank as the duo is playing their best basketball down the stretch. The Red Storm won't be going to the tournament, but are not far off if they can continue the improvements they made from last season, when they were 1-17 in the Big East.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (19-11, 9-8 Big East): After a slow start to the season, Cartwright did what few thought possible - making people forget about former point guard Kris Dunn. Since scoring one point in 12 minutes against Creighton on Jan. 7, the 5-11 guard averaged 14 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds and has the Friars poised for their first six-game conference win streak since 2003-04. Bullock, meanwhile, is giving Providence everything he has, which includes a combination points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (13-17, 7-10): As they have been for most of the season, Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett were nearly unstoppable in the first meeting with Providence. The freshmen duo accounted for 48 points and Ponds scored the game's final six points to give the Red Storm their 10th victory of the season. Neither player has missed a beat since, particularly Ponds who has averaged 18.5 points and 3.2 assists since that game, but Chris Mullin's team has dropped five of eight contests.

TIP-INS

1. The loss to St. John's was probably the low point of the season for Providence, which allowed a season-high 91 points and lost despite shooting 62 percent.

2. Providence last recorded four straight 20-win seasons from 1974-78.

3. The Friars won three straight against the Red Storm prior to the Jan. 25 loss and faces a 61-48 deficit in the series, including 32-17 in New York.

PREDICTION: Providence 87, St. John's 75