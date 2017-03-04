Providence wins 6th in row, sinks St. John's

Sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson scored 18 points and Providence reached the 20-win mark for the fourth consecutive season by dispatching St. John's 86-75 on Saturday in Big East Conference play at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Freshman guard Alpha Diallo and junior guard Jalen Lindsey added 17 points apiece for the Friars (20-11, 10-8 Big East), who won their sixth straight contest. Junior forward Emmitt Holt added 14 points and freshman forward Kalif Young collected 11 rebounds.

Jackson hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for the Friars, who have won six consecutive Big East games for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Freshman guard Shamorie Ponds scored a season-high 29 points for the Red Storm (13-18, 7-11), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Junior swingman Bashir Ahmed added 18 points and freshman guard Marcus LoVett tallied 12 but St. John's shot just 37.1 percent from the field and was 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

Providence saw its 12-point halftime lead decrease to eight early in the second half before regaining its stride.

A 3-pointer by Holt pushed the Friars' lead back to 45-31 with 14:20 to play and Diallo's hoop less than two minutes later made it a 15-point advantage. A tip-in by Young increased the margin to 60-42 with 8:29 left before the Red Storm answered with a 9-2 surge to cut their deficit to 11.

Jackson drained a 3-pointer and Holt scored in the interior to push Providence's lead to 67-51 with 4:11 remaining. St. John's made a frantic charge and Ponds scored five straight points to get the Red Storm within 78-71 with 50 seconds before the Friars closed it out.

St. John's was just 4 of 21 shooting and 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half while digging itself a 37-25 halftime deficit.

The Red Storm missed 11 of their first 13 shots as Providence opened up a 25-15 lead on Lindsey's 3-pointer with 7:32 remaining. The advantage reached 13 on Diallo's dunk with 16 seconds to play as the Friars took the 12-point bulge into the break.