Preview: Providence vs. Vanderbilt

The last time Providence left the mainland, it returned as a shell of itself after a stretch of five games in nine days. When the Friars meet Vanderbilt in the first round of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands on Friday, they will do so as a much healthier team. Despite having only five scholarship players available by the end of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off last season, Providence came away with a win on the final day of the event after losing its first two games by a combined five points.

The Friars, who are seeking their first 5-0 start since the 1990-91 season, enter this tournament well-rested after defeating Vermont 70-49 at home on Monday. The Commodores overcame severe foul trouble and a 14-point deficit in the second half at Butler on Tuesday, but fell short 85-77 in overtime after watching six of their nine players commit four or more fouls. The winner of this contest will meet Morgan State or La Salle in Sunday’s semifinals.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (4-0): Kadeem Batts has posted double-doubles in three straight games after not doing so in the season opener against Boston College, keying the Friars’ 165-109 rebounding advantage over their opponents thus far. Providence is shooting 75-of-91 from the foul line and leads the Big East in free-throw shooting at 82.4 percent after converting a 70.1-percent rate last season. Kris Dunn, who averaged 5.7 points and a little over 27 minutes as a freshman, finished with three points, eight assists and three steals in 21 minutes in his season debut against Vermont.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-1): The Commodores entered Tuesday with the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) in the Southeastern Conference, but finished with only a season-low 12 assists and a season-high 19 turnovers against the Bulldogs – one less giveaway than they had in their first two games combined. Rod Odom shot 3-of-7 beyond the arc in the loss, but is a stellar 12-of-21 from the 3-point line overall. Vanderbilt’s 31 fouls against Butler were 11 more than its previous season high and its most since committing 34 against South Carolina on Jan. 28, 2009.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is 15-31 all-time against Big East opponents, but won its only meeting with Providence in 1998.

2. The Friars have held each of their last two opponents to fewer than 50 points, the first time they have accomplished the feat in consecutive games since 1982-83.

3. Odom, who leads the team with 15 defensive rebounds and 107 minutes played, is the only regular Commodore that has yet to grab an offensive rebound.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, Vanderbilt 72