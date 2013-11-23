(Updated: CORRECTS to “jumper with 3:17 left” in 5th graph)

Providence 67, Vanderbilt 60: Tyler Harris scored 11 of his 15 points after intermission as the Friars rallied from a huge second-half deficit to defeat the Commodores in the opening round of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Bryce Cotton had 14 points while LaDontae Henton chipped in with 12 for Providence (5-0), which opened 5-0 for the first time since 1990. The Friars will meet La Salle in Sunday’s semifinals.

Rod Odom hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Vanderbilt (2-2), which faces Morgan State in the losers’ bracket Saturday. Eric McClellan tallied 13 points and six assists while Josh Henderson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Providence trailed by as many as nine points late in the first half before Harris and Henton keyed an early second-half surge that allowed the Friars to close within four. Vanderbilt answered with a 15-4 run – getting all of its points from Odom, McClellan and Henderson – to build a commanding 52-38 lead with just over 13 minutes left.

The Commodores’ lead swelled to 16 moments later, but the Commodores went scoreless for nearly eight minutes and the Friars took the lead on Cotton’s jumper with 3:17 left. Odom ended the scoreless drought with a 3-pointer on the next possession, but Henton’s layup with 1:40 remaining gave Providence the lead for good and Cotton’s free throws in the final seconds capped a game-ending 27-4 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence shot 2-of-15 beyond the arc in the first half, but hit three of its six second-half attempts. … Vanderbilt fell to 15-32 all-time against Big East opponents. … Friars G Kris Dunn appeared to aggravate a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the first three games of the season midway through the second half, but returned to the game shortly thereafter.