Preview: Providence at Villanova

Following a pair of games that may have confused some casual Villanova fans, the 14th-ranked Wildcats will host Providence on Sunday in a traditional Big East game. Villanova lost to No. 2 Syracuse on Dec. 28 - a game that, before this season, would have been a Big East clash - and then played its actual Big East opener against Butler, a team that just joined the league this season. Like Villanova, Providence’s season is off to a promising start, as the teams enter at a combined 22-5.

The Wildcats lost to the Orange by 16 points before rebounding to defeat the Bulldogs in overtime. Junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston poured in 22 points against Butler to increase his scoring average to a team-high 15.8. Providence is led by senior guard Bryce Cotton (19.9 points), who has recorded at least 22 points and five assists in each of his last three games.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-4, 0-1 Big East): The Friars are coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses. The Friars fell to Massachusetts on a put-back with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, then they squandered a 12-point, second-half lead against Seton Hall before losing 81-80 in doubl -overtime on a pair of free throws with 3.3 seconds to play. Providence coach Ed Cooley regularly plays only seven guys, with Cotton averaging 38.6 minutes and LaDontae Henton not far behind at 35.6.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (12-1, 1-0): Pinkston’s scoring average has gone up each of his three seasons, although it’s somewhat bizarre that the 6-7 power forward has seen his rebounding numbers dip each season, even as he has played increasingly more minutes. The Wildcats are not a great 3-point shooting team, as only one regular shoots above 37 percent from the arc - freshman guard Josh Hart (43.8 percent). Still, James Bell (six 3-pointers against Syracuse), Ryan Arcidiacono (four 3s against Iowa) and Darrun Hilliard (four against Pennsylvania) have had their moments from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars’ top three scorers all shoot at least 81 percent from the foul line, led by Cotton at 90.5 percent.

2. Providence has pulled down 188 offensive rebounds in 14 games, with senior F Kadeem Batts leading the way with 43.

3. The Wildcats have scored at least 70 points in 11 of their 13 games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Providence 75