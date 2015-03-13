Preview: Providence vs. Villanova

Providence got off to an impressive start in its Big East tournament title defense but is about to run into some stiff competition. The fourth-seeded Friars will have to get through No. 1 seed Villanova in the semifinals in New York on Friday to earn a second straight trip to the final. The Wildcats won their second straight regular season title by closing with 12 straight victories and opened their Big East tournament run in dominating fashion.

Villanova matched school and Big East tournament records with 17 3-pointers in an 84-49 thrashing of Marquette in Thursday’s quarterfinal as Josh Hart buried 5-of-7 from beyond the arc off the bench. Providence will challenge those perimeter shooters with co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year Kris Dunn, who rolled an ankle late in Thursday’s 74-57 victory over St. John’s but is expected to be ready for the Wildcats. Dunn shared the overall Big East Player of the Year award with Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (22-10): Dunn went for 17 points, 11 assists and a pair of steals Thursday, but suffered through one of his worst games of the season at Villanova on Feb. 24, when he scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed six turnovers in an 89-61 loss. Dunn had plenty of help in the tournament opener and the Friars were overwhelming on the inside as Ben Bentil and LaDontae Henton combined for 25 rebounds. Bentil was not a factor in either of the two regular-season losses to the Wildcats but has come on strong with double-doubles in two of the last three games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (30-2): The Wildcats are trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and playing like one of the best teams in the country, winning their last two games by a combined 72 points. Hart, who was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, went 5-of-5 from the field in the first half on Thursday as Villanova jumped out to a big early lead and was never threatened. “He’s the perfect sixth man,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright told reporters of Hart. “Probably won’t be a sixth man next year, but he’s the perfect sixth man in that he can come in to fill any spot, any position, or any role, whatever you need at the time. You need shooting, you need defense, you need rebounding.”

TIP-INS

1. Hart is 8-of-13 from beyond the arc in the last two games.

2. Henton needs 15 points to move into second place on the Friars’ all-time scoring list.

3. The Wildcats have taken four straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Villanova 76, Providence 70