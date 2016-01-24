Preview: Providence at Villanova

Villanova’s victories are getting tighter and tighter, but the Wildcats continue to find ways to win games. The fourth-ranked squad takes aim at its 10th straight win Sunday when it hosts No. 17 Providence in a game originally postponed from Saturday due to snow.

Villanova’s first 14 games this season were all decided by 10 points or more, but its last five games have featured a nine-point win, two five-point victories and, most recently, a one-point triumph over Seton Hall. Ryan Arcidiacono hit the go-ahead layup with 32 seconds left and Daniel Ochefu recorded a key block to preserve the victory for the Wildcats, who continue to get solid play out of their senior leaders. “They’re just big in the big games,” coach Jay Wright said to reporters. “Ryan makes the big shot and Daniel makes the big block. The older guys have been there.” The Friars notched a quality win over Butler their last time out and are led by their dynamic duo of Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (16-3, 4-2 Big East): While Wright was thrilled with his seniors after the last game, Providence coach Ed Cooley praised his underclassmen following the win over Butler. “That was a Big East battle, a Big East war. I thought the younger guys grew up today,” Cooley said in reference to sophomore Bentil (20 points, seven rebounds) and Randy Bullock (16 and eight). Dunn did not have one of his better games and continued to struggle with turnovers, committing four to give him 25 in the last five games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (17-2, 7-0): Josh Hart, a 6-5 guard, notched his fourth double-double in the last five games with 15 points and 10 boards against Seton Hall. His shooting percentages have dipped a bit, however, as he is 2-of-15 from 3-point range in the last four games and has shot below 50 percent from the field in three straight contests after hitting at least 50 percent of his shots in the previous eight outings. Arcidiacono has registered double-digit points in nine straight games, although Jalen Brunson has fallen below that mark in four of the last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won 22 straight Big East games.

2. Brunson went 3-for-5 from 3-point range against Seton Hall after going 4-for-13 from the arc over his previous six games.

3. The Wildcats won all three meetings last season, including a two-point win in the Big East tournament semifinals.

PREDICTION: Providence 69, Villanova 64