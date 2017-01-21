Preview: Providence at Villanova

Four straight double-digit wins have second-ranked Villanova back on the right track heading into Saturday's home matinee against Providence. The Wildcats lost at Butler earlier this month but have rebounded to defeat Marquette, Xavier, St. John's and Seton Hall by an average of 20 points.

Villanova star Josh Hart hasn't been at his best during the current winning streak, scoring only 11 points in each of his last two games - he averages 18.8 - and shooting 5-of-18 from beyond the arc over the last three contests. Still, a 30-point win over Seton Hall on Monday was pretty rewarding, as the Pirates were the last team to knock off the Wildcats - in last season's Big East title game - prior to Butler. Kris Jenkins scored 16 points in Monday's contest and continues to shoot well from 3-point range. He'll have to be a focus for Providence, which has clamped down defensively of late - particularly in winning its last two games.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (13-7, 3-4 Big East): The Friars allowed 61 points in a win over Seton Hall and 56 in a victory against Georgetown their last time out, holding the Hoyas below 33 percent shooting overall and under 22 percent from 3-point range. Rodney Bullock registered his second straight 22-point performance and is averaging a team-high 17.7 on the season. Kyron Cartwright notched 16 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds versus Georgetown and has recorded 19 assists and three turnovers over his last two games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (18-1, 6-1): The Wildcats clearly are much more than just Hart, who remains one of the favorites for National Player of the Year. Jenkins averages 14.1 points and shoots 42.5 percent from 3-point range, recording at least four 3s in three of his last four contests. Jalen Brunson pitches in 13.9 points and has shot 50 percent or better in nine straight games while registering at least six assists on six occasions during that run.

TIP-INS

1. Providence G Jalen Lindsey is shooting 46.5 percent from 3-point range and is 11-of-20 from beyond the arc in his last four games.

2. Villanova won two of the three meetings last season, including the semifinals of the Big East tournament.

3. Each of the Wildcats' top five scorers shoots at least 72.5 percent from the foul line and has notched more assists than turnovers this season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 81, Providence 70