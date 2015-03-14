Villanova wins on Arcidiacono’s free throws

NEW YORK - Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono doesn’t possess the gaudy statistics that fellow Big East Conference Co-Player of the Year Kris Dunn of Providence does, but in the semifinals of the Big East tournament, Arcidiacono showed why the coaches voted for him.

The junior calmly sank two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to give fourth-ranked Villanova a thrilling 63-61 win over Dunn’s Friars Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats (31-2) will meet the winner of Georgetown-Xavier in the championship game on Saturday. This is Villanova’s first trip to the conference title game since 1997, when it lost to former member Boston College.

The Wildcats have won 14 straight since losing by 20 points at Georgetown on January 19.

Arcidiacono was fouled driving the baseline by Friars forward Ben Bentil after Providence scored five straight points to tie it at 61-61. The Friars’ final basket came when Bentil (12 points, 10 rebounds) stole a Villanova inbounds pass and fed Dunn for a layup with 12 seconds to play.

Dunn led Providence (22-11), the defending tournament champs, with 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. He averaged 15.5 points and 6.7 assists during the season, compared to Arcidiacono’s averages of 10.7 points and 3.6 assists.

”We were surprised,“ Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Arcidiacono’s honor. ”But as I talked to some of the coaches, everybody was talking about how Arcidiacono and Dunn were impactful in every category, then on top of him (Arcidiacono) being a clutch player.

“You know what? It makes sense.”

Providence coach Ed Cooley disagreed with Wright’s assessment.

“I thought Kris (Dunn) is by far the Player of the Year,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a close second to his overall talent.”

Wright explained the last play was set up for his gritty guard.

”The play was to inbound the ball to Daniel (Ochefu),“ Wright said, ”and for Daniel to get it back to Ryan and then spread the floor and set a middle ball screen.

“We had three shooters around Ryan. That’s why he got to the rim because they (Providence) new we had three shooters out there and Daniel set the back screen.”

Cooley thought the foul call was “50-50”

“We have the best officials in the country,” he said. “It can go either way. It just didn’t go our way.”

Villanova was led by reserve guard Josh Hart’s 18 points. Ochefu collected 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Friars forward LaDontae Henton’s two free throws cut the deficit to 59-56. After a jumper by guard Darrun Hilliard gave the Wildcats a 61-56 edge, Providence scored five points in a row.

A Dunn free throw sliced Villanova’s lead to 56-53 with 2:28 left and Bentil’s free throw made it 56-54. A deep 3-pointer from Hart spoiled the mini-run and put the Wildcats ahead 59-54 with 1:54 to go.

Providence was able to get to within four points on four occasions from the 8:18 mark until there was 2:59 to play. The Friars trailed by as many as 13 points early in the second half.

A 3-pointer from Bentil cut the Wildcats’ lead to 36-33. The Wildcats used an 11-1 run to forge ahead 47-34 with 13:40 left to play.

Hart and Hilliard scored 10 points each to help Villanova to a 33-28 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer from Dunn cut Villanova’s lead to 23-20, but the Wildcats roared back with an 8-0 run to increase their margin to 31-20 with just under four minutes left in the half. Hart contributed five of those points.

NOTES: Villanova recorded its second 30-win season in school history. The only other time the Wildcats won 30 was the 2008-09 season. ... The Wildcats tied a program record with 17 3-pointers in the tournament quarterfinal win against Marquette. ... Villanova also achieved the mark against Lehigh in 2005. It was the 14th time this season that the Wildcats drained 10 or more 3-pointers. ... This was Villanova’s first appearance in the Big East tournament semifinals since 2009 when it lost to Louisville. ... The Friars had three players -- Fs LaDontae Henton and Ben Bentil and G Kris Dunn -- record a double-doubles in their quarterfinal victory over St. John‘s. The last time that occurred in a Big East tournament game was in 2009 during the six-overtime battle between Syracuse and Connecticut when Jeff Adrien, Stanley Robinson and Hasheem Thabeet did it for UConn.