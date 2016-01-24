No. 16 Providence 82, No. 4 Villanova 76 (OT)

PHILADELPHIA - Villanova’s yearlong stranglehold on the Big East is over, at least for now.

No. 16 Providence snapped No. 4 Villanova’s run of dominance in the Big East at 22 consecutive games, but the Friars needed overtime to pull the upset, 82-76 on Sunday afternoon.

It was a game delayed by a day due to the major snowstorm that hit the East Coast, but that certainly didn’t bother the Friars.

“If we can play like this, I hope it snows the rest of the season,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “Lock us in a hotel until whenever.”

Villanova’s long winning streak had come close to ending last week. The Wildcats fought off Georgetown by five and Seton Hall by just one to extend its reign over the rest of the conference to 22 straight games.The streak finally hit its end against Providence.

Related Coverage Preview: Providence at Villanova

“This is an unbelievable win for us,” Cooley said. “Unbelievable win for us playing against a great, great team, arguably a team that will compete for a national championship.”

Sophomore Ben Bentil led the way with 31 points for Providence (17-3, 5-2 Big East), including four game-clinching foul shots in the final 20 seconds of play. The 6-foot-8 forward from Wilmington (Del.), located less than an hour from Philadelphia, was 11-for-19 from the floor and also grabbed 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year.

It’s the first loss for the Wildcats (17-3, 7-1) in Big East play -- regular season or Big East tournament -- in more than a year. Georgetown was the last to do it, taking out ‘Nova 78-58 in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2015.

Long-range shooting did in Villanova, which was 43.5 percent (27-of-62) overall but just 29 percent (9-of-31) from beyond the 3-point arc.

“We just settled and took the first one,” Wright said. “That’s how we played early in the year, and we’ve been getting better at that but we fell back into that tonight.”

Providence point guard Kris Dunn hit what looked to be the dagger in regulation, a 3-pointer from near straightaway that put the Friars ahead 64-63 with 1:10 remaining.

But his fellow defending co-Big East Player of the Year, ‘Nova senior guard Ryan Arcidiacono, answered him from the left wing with nine seconds remaining to send it into overtime.

Despite the emotional lift that shot provided Villanova, Providence did not fold.

“Stick with the process,” Cooley told his team going into overtime. “Stay with it, we had good rhythm, we had good pace--was it a little deflating? Yes, especially being on the road, but I Thought we showed some road toughness and some team toughness, staying with what we tried to do to start the game.”

Junior forward Kris Jenkins gave ‘Nova a lead with a 3-pointer to begin the extra session, but the Friars responded with the next six. A bucket from Dunn and layup from Bentil sandwiched around a solitary Arcidiacono foul shot put them up 76-72 with 19 seconds left on the clock and effectively iced it.

Dunn, widely considered one of the top NBA prospects in the country, finished with 13 points in one of his more uneven performances of the season. Though the redshirt junior guard -- who entered play averaging more than 17 points, six assists and six rebounds per game -- contributed 14 assists, he also committed six turnovers.

“Holding Dunn to 13 points is not an accomplishment, because he still had 14 assists,” Wright said. “He knew we were really trying to prevent him from getting off anything easy and he just found his teammates and made great plays for his teammates and every time we lost him, he hit a shot. That’s what makes him great.”

Arcidiacono and junior wing Josh Hart led a balanced Villanova offense with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

NOTES: This is the second of three consecutive games against ranked teams for Providence. The Friars beat No. 18/24 Butler, 71-68, on Jan. 19 and will play No. 5/6 Xavier on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. ...Villanova only plays three games at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers’ usual home court, this season instead of the usual six due to the NCAA Tournament regional to be held at the arena in March. ...The last time Villanova lost on its home court at either Wells Fargo or its on-campus Pavilion came on Jan. 20, 2014, a 98-68 Creighton win at Wells Fargo.